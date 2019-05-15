POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The war in Syria: 300 killed by regime attacks since end of April
02:13
World
The war in Syria: 300 killed by regime attacks since end of April
In recent weeks the Syrian regime has launched attacks on the de-escalation zone surrounding northwestern Idlib province. It has left hundreds dead and led to the United Nations warning of another humanitarian crisis. TRT World has been granted exclusive access to a hospital in southern Idlib that was targeted during the recent escalation. Obaida Hitto sent us this report. #Syria #war #SyrianWar
May 15, 2019
