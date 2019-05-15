POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Putin: Mr. President is set for the restoration of the Russian-American ties
00:24
World
Putin: Mr. President is set for the restoration of the Russian-American ties
A new chapter in the relationship between the US and Russia may be on the horizon. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Russia to sit down with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the hopes that the two countries can find a new way forward. After meeting with Lavrov, Pompeo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that Russia is willing to bring his country closer to the US. #Putin #RussiaUS #USRussia
May 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?