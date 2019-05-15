POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
America's Forgotten Paradise: US Virgin Islands concerned over climate change
02:14
World
America's Forgotten Paradise: US Virgin Islands concerned over climate change
As the US Virgin Islands continue their long recovery from the devastation caused by the 2017 hurricanes, there's increasing concern about the possible impact of climate change. Experts fear that global warming is not only increasing the intensity of hurricanes in the region but is also having an adverse affect on the islands' marine life. In the second of our special reports, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain looks at the US Virgin Islands' "climate challenge". #VirginIslands #paradise #hurricane
May 15, 2019
