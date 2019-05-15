World Share

America's Forgotten Paradise: US Virgin Islands concerned over climate change

As the US Virgin Islands continue their long recovery from the devastation caused by the 2017 hurricanes, there's increasing concern about the possible impact of climate change. Experts fear that global warming is not only increasing the intensity of hurricanes in the region but is also having an adverse affect on the islands' marine life. In the second of our special reports, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain looks at the US Virgin Islands' "climate challenge". #VirginIslands #paradise #hurricane