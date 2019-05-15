POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the US Economy being Run by a Failed Businessman?
Is the US Economy being Run by a Failed Businessman?
Donald Trump lost a billion dollars, according to his tax records. Is his image as a self-made real-estate tycoon a façade? We speak to a reporter who helped release part of Trump’s tax returns, and debate whether Trump has lied about his ability to make money, and how that might affect the global economy. Guests: David Cay Johnston Investigative Reporter John Tamny Director of the Center for Economic Freedom Nathan Lewis Author of 'The Magic Formula: The Timeless Secret to Economic Health and Prosperity #DonaldTrump #Business #Tax
May 15, 2019
