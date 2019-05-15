World Share

Fix the Net / Ariana Sued / Ethan Lindenberger / Taxes to Tackle Climate Crisis? – Newsfeed

01:04 : The Christchurch Call. World leaders meet in Paris to try and make the online world a better place to be 06:17 : Ariana Grande sued by paparazzi 07:57 : Ethan Lindenberger tells us what he wants to see tech firms do about anti-vaxx content 12:14 : Will paying more tax save the planet? Antonio Guterres says so #ChristchurchAppeal #HateSpeech #ClimateChange