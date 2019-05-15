World Share

DAESH THREAT: Does the group have a global reach?

Daesh's so-called caliphate is gone but its appeal to some seems to endure. Attacks are carried out in its name and its leader is trying to inspire followers around the world. Is Daesh a global threat? Joining us at the Roundtable is Andhika Chris-nayudh-anto, from Indonesia's National Agency for Combating Terrorism; Margaret Gilmore, a Security and Terrorism analyst and former Senior Research Fellow at RUSI; David Otto, Director of Counter terrorism & Organised Crime at Global Risk International and Jahan Mahmood, former UK home office counter terrorism adviser. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #DAESH #ISIS #IS #IslamicState #Caliphate #Iraq #Syria #Al-Qaeda #Al-Qaeda Maghreb #Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi