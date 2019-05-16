POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Markets take breather as Trump softens stance on trade | Money Talks
It's just a 'little squabble'. That's how US President Donald Trump has described the escalating trade war with China, which had sent global stock markets into a tailspin. Attention is now turning to a possible meeting between the US and Chinese leaders next month, to see if they can end the dispute. Paolo Montecillo has more. We also spoke to Maurizio Zanardi, a professor of international economics at Lancaster University. #Trump #TradeWar #StockMarkets
May 16, 2019
