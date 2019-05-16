World Share

Afghanistan’s Attacks | Britain’s Slavery Shame | Churchill’s Legacy

They devoted their lives to helping Afghanistan, in the end that work led to their deaths. After a Taliban attack on two charities, and the killing of a journalist, we ask how the country can overcome obstacles to peace. Also, Cambridge University investigates its ties to slavery. We take a look at how British institutions benefited from the slave trade. And was Winston Churchill a hero who defeated Hitler or a racist mass-murderer? We debated the contested legacy of the UK’s wartime prime minister. #Afghanistan #Slavery #Churchill