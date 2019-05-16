POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Child War in Juries: Save the Children launches handbook for doctors
Three out of four injuries inflicted on children in war zones are caused by some sort of explosion, according to a report by Save the Children. They include suicide bombs, landmines and air strikes. Most of the injured children don't have access to specialist treatment. The charity has produced a handbook to help doctors treat the medical and psychological needs of children. Shamim Chowdhury reports. #ChildrenofWar, #War, #Conflicts
May 16, 2019
