OVEREDUCATION: Is it harming the economy?

You don't need a PhD to make a cup of coffee: but that is the kind of work that people can end up doing after university. A third of UK graduates are overeducated - with more qualifications than their job requires. What's it doing to them - and the economy? Joining us at the Roundtable today Geraint Johnes Former director of the Work Foundation; Demi Dimitropoulou Director of Digital Strategy and former barista; Francis Green, Professor of Work and Education Economics, UCL; Jonathan Boys, Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #overeducation #underemployed #overqualified #highereducation #university #labourmarket