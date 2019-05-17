POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Climate change among key concerns for Australian voters | Money Talks
With one of the highest rates of carbon dioxide emissions per person, Australia is among the world's worst polluters. Ahead of this weekend's elections, many voters are fuming over the country's environmental challenges. Mobin Nasir reports. And Steve Keen joined Money Talks from Amsterdam. He's an economist and a former professor at Kingston University London. #AustraliaElection #ClimateChange #Environment
May 17, 2019
