Jeff Koons' Rabbit sculpture sold for a whopping $91.1M | Money Talks

Jeff Koons has reclaimed the title of the world's most expensive living artist. His 'Rabbit' sculpture sold for more than 20 million dollars above its estimate and broke art records when the hammer came down at a contemporary art auction in New York. Koons has long built a reputation for challenging conventional art, and his 'Rabbit' statue is no different.