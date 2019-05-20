What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Climate Change on the Australian Campaign Trail

The government in Canberra is no stranger to political backstabbing. But during all the short-term squabbling, a longer-term issue has crept into the fray: climate change. And the left-leaning Labor Party might oust the current conservative government, all because it's sounding the alarm about the Earth's rising temperatures. Guests: Dennis Shanahan Political editor at The Australian newspaper Ebony Bennett Deputy Director of the Australia Institute #Australia #ClimateChange #Elections