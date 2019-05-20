World Share

Uganda Beekeepers: Farmers tap into growing demand for bee venom

In Uganda, Beekeepers have come up with an inovative way to earn some extra income. Alongside traditional honey sales, they're tapping into the increasing global demand for bee venom. While the local market is small, internationally, bee venom is used for medicinal purposes, and an ingredient in some anti-wrinkle creams. Isabel Nakirya has this report from western Uganda.