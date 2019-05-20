World Share

GRETA'S SCHOOL STRIKE to save planet!!

You can't spell GREAT without GRETA but should we be listening to the sixteen year old Swede who started the school strikes for climate? She's a hit with politicians - but critics say she's started an alarmist millennial cult! Is she right to turn the world's teens into activists - or should they all just go back to school? What's behind the Greta effect? Is someone pulling the strings behind the scenes? Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Greta #Nexus #SchoolStrikes