BizTech Share

Billionaire Robert F Smith cancels student debt for graduates | Money Talks

Each year, university graduates across the US are starting their professional lives not only with a degree. But in many cases also with a student debt that runs to tens of thousands of dollars or even more. For the graduating class at Morehouse College in Atlanta, however, life now looks a whole lot better. Billionaire tech investor and philanthropist Robert F Smith has promised to pay off all their student loans. #RobertSmith #StudentLoans #Philanthropist