Jacob Zuma facing fraud and corruption charges | Money Talks
BizTech
Former South African president Jacob Zuma has launched a last ditch attempt to rid himself of a corruption trial. Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering and money-laundering related to the 5 billion dollar arms deal of the late 1990s. The former statesman has been challenging the charges for the past 10 years and now has made an application for a permanent stay of prosecution, which will close the case for good. Crystal Orderson helped us unpack the case from Cape Town. #JacobZuma #ArmsDeal #Thales
May 20, 2019
