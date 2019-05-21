POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Battle for Idlib | Has the Left Lost Europe? | Welsh Independence
After weeks of air strikes in Idlib, hundreds are dead and thousands are displaced. Russia says Syrian forces have now paused fighting, but our correspondent on the ground suggests otherwise. Also, EU elections are just days away, and right wing parties are expected to do well. We ask what’s become of the Left, and why left wing parties seem in decline across Europe. And Welsh protesters demand independence, but would Wales really be better-off alone? #Idlib #EuropeanParliament #Wales
May 21, 2019
