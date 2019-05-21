Dogville in Istanbul | Performance Art | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
When Danish filmmaker Lars Von Trier released Dogville in 2003 it shook the cinema world with its audacious and controversial style. For some, it was the work of a director at the peak of his powers. But for others, it was a pretentious project, nothing more than filmed-theatre. That's because Von Trier approached the film like a Brechtian epic-play, emphasising the artifice and theatricality of the action. So it's only natural that this story about a vindictive small town has many times been adapted for the stage around the world, the latest being here in Turkey. Kayhan Berkin, Theater Director 00:42 #Dogville #Adaptation #Showcase
May 21, 2019
