Immortal Designs of I.M. Pei | Artists | Showcase

When asked about the key to his success, I.M. Pei once said, "Architecture must have integrity, like a true friend". Never failing to reflect an emphasis on precision geometry, plain surfaces and natural light, his work was both understated and jaw-dropping a balance between the ancient and the contemporary, the east and the west. This unique study in contrasts has forever secured him an unparalleled position in the world of design. Michael Cannell, I. M. Pei biographer 03:32 #IMPei #Architecture #Showcase