Idlib Offensive
02:36
World
Idlib Offensive
Whether schools or hospitals, it seems nowhere is safe in Idlib. The northwestern province was supposed to be a secure buffer zone for three million people, after a deal between Moscow and Ankara. But a Russian-led bombing campaign has been escalating over the past several weeks, killing hundreds and forcing more than 150 thousand people to flee to Turkey. Aid groups say the situation is now at crisis point. The UN warns that Idlib could become the scene of the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century. Over the weekend, Russia announced a ceasefire, but reports on the ground suggest that hasn't held. #Idlib #IdlibOffensive #SyrianWar
May 21, 2019
