What’s Behind the Decline of the European Left?

In a few days the EU will hold its first parliamentary election since the Syrian refugee crisis. Talk around the campaign trail is about the rise of the right, but what’s become of the Left? And what do they have to do to make a comeback? Guests: Luis Arroyo Political adviser to ex-Spanish PM Jose Zapatero Roberto Mangabeira Unger Philosopher and Harvard Law Professor Guy Standing Former professor at SOAS and author of 'The Corruption of Capitalism' #Europe #EuropeanParliament #EuropeanLeft