POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-Huawei Row: Google restricts Huawei's use of Android system
02:02
BizTech
US-Huawei Row: Google restricts Huawei's use of Android system
The move scales back restrictions Washington imposed on Huawei, in order to help existing customers. The temporary licence lasts until mid-August. On Monday, Google parent company Alphabet said it would not allow Huawei handsets access to some of its popular software and apps. Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has warned the US NOT to underestimate the company. Google says Huawei can only use the free market version of Android on its new phones, limiting access to the full Android system. Philip Owira has more. #Huawei, #US, #TechnologyWar
May 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?