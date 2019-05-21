POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine Presidency: Former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy sworn in
02:28
World
Ukraine Presidency: Former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy sworn in
Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has resigned. That's after former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy was sworn in as the new president. The new leader, who has no political experience, won the presidency in a landslide election victory last month. Zelenskiy used his inauguration speech to announce one of his first actions to dissolve parliament and call for snap elections, a move not popular with Ukraine's political establishment. Sarah Morice has this report. #VolodymyrZelenskiy, #Ukraine, #Inauguration
May 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?