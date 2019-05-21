POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yemen War: Why is the UK supporting Saudi's campaign?
Yemen War: Why is the UK supporting Saudi's campaign?
According to experts and observers, Washington and London could have pulled the plug on the Saudi bombing campaign in Yemen. A former Saudi Air Force officer stated flatly that his compatriots “can’t keep the Typhoon in the air without the British”, and that, although US-supplied jets also play an indispensable role, the British Typhoon is so crucial that “without the Typhoon they will stop the war”. The UN warns that 14 million lives are at risk in what could become the world’s worst famine in 100 years. The UK government claims that it is not a party to the war, however there are now reports of UK special forces operating on the ground In this episode of Roundtable we’ll be asking; why is the UK supporting Saudi’s military campaign in Yemen? Joining us at the Roundtable today is Chris Doyle, Director Council for Arab and British Understanding; Paul Stott, Research fellow Henry Jackson Society; Andrew Smith, Spokesperson Campaign Against Arms Trade; Kristine Beckerle, Legal Director Mwatana Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Yemen #War #armssales #SaudiArabia #UnitedKingdom #famine #crisis #humanitarian #middleeast #Iran #houthis #coalition #humanrights
May 21, 2019
