POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Former inmates in US join entrepreneurship programme | Money Talks
03:08
BizTech
Former inmates in US join entrepreneurship programme | Money Talks
The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Out of every 100,000 people in America, 655 are behind bars. Those who are released struggle to establish new lives and careers because of their criminal records. But now a top business school is helping prisoners to become entrepreneurs. From Washington, Daniel Ryntjes reports. #Prison #Rehabilitation #Entrepreneurship
May 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?