Former inmates in US join entrepreneurship programme | Money Talks

The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Out of every 100,000 people in America, 655 are behind bars. Those who are released struggle to establish new lives and careers because of their criminal records. But now a top business school is helping prisoners to become entrepreneurs. From Washington, Daniel Ryntjes reports. #Prison #Rehabilitation #Entrepreneurship