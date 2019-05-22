POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Pop culture meets politics | Music | Showcase
After the horrors of two world wars, the European Broadcasting Union thought a 'light entertainment show' would be a good way to bring divided nations together. So, the Eurovision Song Contest was born, otherwise known as Eurovision. Sixty-three years on, the annual contest turned into a kitschy, festive spectacle, drawing in a global audience. Henrik Linden, Senior Lecturer in Tourism and Culture, University of East London 00:38 #Eurovision #Music #Showcase
May 22, 2019
