POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Graffiti by Daze One on One | In Conversation | Showcase
05:36
World
Graffiti by Daze One on One | In Conversation | Showcase
Graffiti artist Chris Daze Ellis is in a league of his own. After transitioning from the streets to galleries, he is carved out a unique career, exhibiting alongside Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. And even inspiring a character in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down. But while he has been hugely successful, and have had plenty of solo shows in his native New York, he has never exhibited in London until now. Showcase reporter Miranda Atty went to meet him at London gallery Woodbury House Art. #Daze #Graffiti #Showcase
May 22, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?