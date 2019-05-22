POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can UK Veterans Evade Justice?
UK Defence Secretary Penny proposed shielding British military personnel from prosecution for any alleged crimes committed in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere. The one major exception would be for actions in Northern Ireland. Does this law set a precedence that British soldiers overseas can evade justice? Guests: Zoe Taylor - UK Royal Air Force veteran Shoaib Khan - Human rights lawyer #UKVeterans #Amnesty #PennyMordaunt #NorthernIreland
May 22, 2019
