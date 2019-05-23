POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Maduro's government violating human rights?
The human rights group Amnesty International has urged the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged crimes against humanity committed by the Venezuelan government. In a report, the group said President Nicolas Maduro's government used 'a systematic and widespread policy of repression' in their crackdown on anti-government protests in January. So is Maduro’s government systematically using repression on opponents? Guests: Carolina Jimenez - Americas Deputy Director for Research at Amnesty International Francisco Marquez Lara - Political activist and lawyer Paul Dobson - Journalist at Venezuela Analysis #Venezuela #Maduro #Amnesty #humanrights #JuanGuaido #ICC
May 23, 2019
