POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Sudan’s military council hand over power?
13:19
World
Will Sudan’s military council hand over power?
Pro-democracy protesters have been pushing for civilian rule since long-time president Omar al Bashir was ousted last month. Both sides had signalled they were close to an agreement over a three-year transition period to hand over power. But no deal has been reached yet. So who will lead the interim government? Guests: Isam Abu Hassabu - Senior member of Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change Balghis Badri - Professor at the Ahfad University for Women in Sudan Hamid Murtada - Sudanese activist #Sudan #civilianrule #OmaralBashir #Sudanprotests #Sudanmilitary
May 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?