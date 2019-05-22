World Share

MMS warnings / Boeing sued / Goats eating stuff – Newsfeed

- YouTube has responded to the dangers of people touting bleach as a miracle cure for life’s ills. Videos encouraging people to drink chlorine dioxide are still up on Facebook - Boeing are being sued for 276 million dollars by the widow of someone who died when one of their 737 Max 8’s crashed in Ethiopia - Protests continue in the US as the abortion debate intensifies nationwide - Goats employed to clear scrub in NYC #NewsFeed #BoycottGeorgia #Boeing​