Theresa May offers vote on 'new Brexit deal' | Money Talks

Theresa May's latest Brexit proposal appears to have fallen to pieces. The UK prime minister has offered members of parliament the chance to vote for a second referendum if they back her Brexit deal next month. She described the proposal as the last chance for her troubled plan to end the political deadlock. Some Brexiteer ministers didn't show-up to May's weekly question-and-answer session in parliament, during which she outlined the new Brexit strategy. We got more on the Brexit battle from Rajneesh Narula in the UK. He's a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #May #Deal
May 22, 2019
