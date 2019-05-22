All eyes on South Africa's 6th administration | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cyril Ramaphosa has been officially elected by South Africa's Parliament to begin his first five-year term as president. His party, the African National Congress, retained power in recent elections but with its lowest majority since 1994, when democracy was brought in after apartheid. And as Melanie Rice reports, despite his weakened majority, Ramaphosa has promised to begin tackling his lengthy to-do list. #Ramaphosa #6thAdministration #ANC
May 22, 2019
