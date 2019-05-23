World Share

The Man Booker International Prize 2019 | Literature | Showcase

Without book translators, the world would be a far more isolated place. Where communities wouldn't be able to connect and share their stories with each other. But thanks to these language scribes, we can exchange world views and delve into others' lives with the simple turn of a page. Championing that cause is the Man Booker International prize awarded each year to an original work of fiction in any language that has been translated into English. Robert Davidson, Publisher and Managing Director of Sandstone Press 01:14 #TheManBooker #Literature #Showcase