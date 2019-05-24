BizTech Share

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins second term | Money Talks

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a landslide victory in national elections, increasing his majority in parliament. Two-thirds of India's 900 million eligible voters cast ballots over six weeks. And while Modi remains popular as ever, he faces pressure to deliver reforms to address the country's growing list of economic problems. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more on the story, Rebecca Bundhun joined us from Mumbai. #Modi #Elections #Reforms