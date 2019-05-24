World Share

Is Joko Widodo's mandate under threat?

With schools shut, shops closed, and more than 30,000 soldiers deployed to the streets, Indonesia has been hit by a massive anti-government demonstration following a victory of Joko Widodo. Is the incumbent president’s rule under threat? Guests: Dradjad Wibowo Member of Indonesia's opposition National Mandate Party Shoeb Kagda Founder of the Indonesia Economic Forum Greg BartonProfessor of Global Islamic Politics at Deakin University #JokoWidodo #Indonesia #riots