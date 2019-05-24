World Share

Will Austrian Chancellor Kurz survive no-confidence vote?

Austria’s coalition government has been split following a corruption scandal. All the ministers resigned and a new ones swore in. And now Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will face a no-confidence vote. Can he restore trust in the parliament? Guests: Klaus Jurgens Political analyst Marcus How Head of research and analysis at ViennEast Consulting Andre Walker Political commentator #Austria #AustrianChancellor #SebastianKurz