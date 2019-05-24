POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Energy Corridor
Turkey is on the doorstep of some of the world’s most lucrative energy reserves. It’s now tapping into those resources through the construction of TurkStream – a multibillion dollar pipeline in cooperation with Russia, which will allow Russian natural gas to flow under the Black Sea. Can Turkey achieve its ambitions to become a vital energy hub? And how will this influence politics in the region? Guests: Matthew Bryza Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Filiz Katman Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydın University #Turkey #NaturalGas #Energy
May 24, 2019
