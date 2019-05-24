World Share

Can Turkey Benefit from the US-China Trade War?

The United States ended its preferential trade treatment for Turkish exports, saying the country’s economy is developed enough that it no longer warrants the special status. Is this really the case or is the decision politically motivated? And as Washington ups the pressure on Beijing, are there areas Turkey could benefit from the US-China trade war? Guests: Bozkurt Aran Director of Multilateral Trade Studies at The Economic Policy Research Foundation (TEPAV) Jian Gao General Secretary of the Shanghai Academy #China #Turkey #US