BizTech Share

Trump announces $16B aid package for farmers | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has again lashed out at Chinese tech giant Huawei - branding the company "very dangerous". But he then went on to say that sanctions on the firm could be part of a future trade deal with China. For some, it's raised hopes that trade tensions between the world's two largest economies could be starting to ease. While others view a newly-announced aid package for farms as a sign the feud is far from over. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Nick Harper joined us from New York. #Trump #TradeWar #Huawei