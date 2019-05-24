POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump announces $16B aid package for farmers | Money Talks
05:09
BizTech
Trump announces $16B aid package for farmers | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has again lashed out at Chinese tech giant Huawei - branding the company "very dangerous". But he then went on to say that sanctions on the firm could be part of a future trade deal with China. For some, it's raised hopes that trade tensions between the world's two largest economies could be starting to ease. While others view a newly-announced aid package for farms as a sign the feud is far from over. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, Nick Harper joined us from New York. #Trump #TradeWar #Huawei
May 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?