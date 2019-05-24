BizTech Share

British PM Theresa May announces resignation | Money Talks

She said she did everything she could to broker a Brexit deal, but in the end, its failure cost Theresa May her job. In an emotional speech outside Downing Street, the British prime minister confirmed she'll be resigning as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7th. As leadership contenders line up, it's widely expected that her replacement will be a Eurosceptic candidate. And that means it's increasingly likely that the UK could crash out of the EU with no deal in place. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more on this, Steve Keen joined us from Amsterdam. He's an economist and honorary professor at University College London. #Resign #TheresaMay #Brexit