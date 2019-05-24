POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Beverly Hills to vote on banning tobacco sales | Money Talks
02:33
BizTech
Beverly Hills to vote on banning tobacco sales | Money Talks
By 2021, the city of Beverly Hills in California is set to become the first to completely ban the sale of tobacco products. The mayor says he's proud that the city is taking the lead on restricting smoking and promoting public health. But as our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, the move has angered those who worry about government control and personal freedoms. #Smokes #Tobacco #Hollywood
May 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?