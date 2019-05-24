BizTech Share

Beverly Hills to vote on banning tobacco sales | Money Talks

By 2021, the city of Beverly Hills in California is set to become the first to completely ban the sale of tobacco products. The mayor says he's proud that the city is taking the lead on restricting smoking and promoting public health. But as our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports, the move has angered those who worry about government control and personal freedoms. #Smokes #Tobacco #Hollywood