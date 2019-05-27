POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU Elections: Member states vote for the seats
02:30
World
EU Elections: Member states vote for the seats
Results have started to come in from the elections to the European Parliament. Nationalist parties of the far right were predicted to do well. Initial results suggest they've made gains but not the big breakthrough they'd wanted. The two big party blocs of centre right and left both lost seats with pro EU liberals and Greens doing well. Simon McGregor-Wood looks at what happened. #euelections2019 #EU #EuropeElections
May 27, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?