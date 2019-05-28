May’s Last Days | Modi’s Mandate | PLO: Prohibited?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A tearful farewell for Theresa May. The British Prime Minister says she is stepping down next month. Who’ll take her place? And is Brexit breaking apart the UK’s Conservative Party. Also, India hands Narendra Modi a massive mandate, as his ruling party is re-elected in a landslide. We ask if this is a ringing endorsement of Hindu nationalism, and why the opposition crumbled. And Hanan Ashrawi has negotiated with American presidents. So why did the United States reject her visa? We ask her if she thinks the decision to keep her out was political. #TheresaMay #BJP #Israel #Palestine
May 28, 2019
