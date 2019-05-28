World Share

Cannes 2019 Winners | Festivals | Showcase

Once again, the eyes of cinephiles from around the world were trained in the South of France over the weekend. This year the line-up was among the strongest in the history of the Cannes Film Festival. Given the history of this prestigious event that is saying a lot. But, when the 72nd edition ended, there were some surprises among the winners and also among those who went home empty-handed. Jason Gorber, Managing Editor, ThatShelf.com 03:10 #Cannes #Cinema #Showcase