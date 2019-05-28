POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
International Energy Agency wants nuclear back in global energy debate | Money Talks
06:13
BizTech
International Energy Agency wants nuclear back in global energy debate | Money Talks
Cheaper gas and tighter safety regulations are why many nuclear power plants are set to close. But the International Energy Agency says shutting them down will not only push up electricity prices but also the volume of greenhouse gas emissions. It's urged countries to maintain their nuclear plants, which it says is cheaper than building new solar and wind farms. Nuclear is the second-largest low-carbon power source in the world today, and accounts for 10 percent of global electricity generation. For more, David Elmes spoke to Money Talks. He's the Head of the Global Energy Research Group at Warwick Business School. #Nuclear #Gas #SafetyRegulations
May 28, 2019

