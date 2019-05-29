World Share

Nigeria President Inaguration: Security remains key challenge for Buhari govt

The Global Peace Index ranks Nigeria as one of the most dangerous countries in the world. With Muhammadu Buhari about to be sworn in for a second term as president, security remains one of the biggest challenges. Buhari came to power in 2015, pledging to drive out terrorist groups. But, as Cynthia Agbor reports, there's been a spike in attacks in northern Nigeria this year. #Nigeria, #Buhari, #Africa