POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria President Inaguration: Security remains key challenge for Buhari govt
02:25
World
Nigeria President Inaguration: Security remains key challenge for Buhari govt
The Global Peace Index ranks Nigeria as one of the most dangerous countries in the world. With Muhammadu Buhari about to be sworn in for a second term as president, security remains one of the biggest challenges. Buhari came to power in 2015, pledging to drive out terrorist groups. But, as Cynthia Agbor reports, there's been a spike in attacks in northern Nigeria this year. #Nigeria, #Buhari, #Africa
May 29, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?