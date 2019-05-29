BizTech Share

Business exodus from China benefits Vietnam

US tariffs on Chinese goods are denting profits for companies with operations in China.. and a rising number of these firms are shifting their facilities to other countries. As many as 200 US companies are reportedly moving their production to India. But as Mobin Nasir reports, Vietnam's emerging as the biggest beneficiary of the trade war between the two economic giants.