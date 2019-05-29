Huawei files motion to overturn US ban | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Huawei is hitting back at the Trump administration's battle against the Chinese tech giant. The telecoms firm is suing the US government over what it says is an 'unconstitutional' ban on federal agencies buying Huawei technology. But it's also fighting against the Commerce Department's blacklisting of the firm two weeks ago, saying US companies will suffer, too. Laila Humairah reports. And we discussed the story with Max Wolff in New York. He's the managing partner at research firm Multivariate. #Huawei #TrumpAdministration #TechGiant
May 29, 2019
